Loudoun County, VA
826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE
Last updated April 2 2020 at 11:57 AM

826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE

826 Revelstore Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

826 Revelstore Terrace Northeast, Loudoun County, VA 20176

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3-Level Town Home in the Potomac Station Community of Leesburg! Offering over 2400 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Fully Finished Walk-Out Basement, 9 + ceilings on all 3 levels, and a 2-Car Garage with Extra Storage and Shelving. Main level features Open and Spacious Floor Plan, Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Large Bay Window, lots of sunlight, Maple Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, and Large Kitchen Island with Gas Cooktop. Main level Powder Room recently updated, Large Dining and Family/Great Room Area with Gas Fireplace with access to the Trex Deck. Huge Master Suite has abundant, natural light, Tray Ceiling, a large Walk-In Closet, large Master Bathroom with a Separate Shower, Soaking Tub, and a Dual Vanity. Large 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms with Vaulted Ceilings. Upper Level Laundry. Walk-Out Lower level has large Den/Rec room with Laminate Hard-Wood Flooring, lots of windows and ample sun light, brand new Full Bath and access to large and flat, grassy, Fenced-In Back Yard with Patio Trex Deck. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and major transportation routes. In our ~new norm~, this lovely town home has been and will continue to be sanitized prior to any showing. We are healthy too! Online rental application is $60 per applicant 18 + older. Please contact listing agent at 571-218-7889 for further information. Very friendly chocolate lab, will be crated or walking outside with owner. Two very friendly cats, either will hide or say hello to you, completely harmless.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE have any available units?
826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE have?
Some of 826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE is pet friendly.
Does 826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE offer parking?
Yes, 826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE offers parking.
Does 826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE have a pool?
No, 826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE does not have a pool.
Does 826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE have accessible units?
No, 826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
