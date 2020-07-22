826 REVELSTORE TERRACE NE

Amenities

Gorgeous 3-Level Town Home in the Potomac Station Community of Leesburg! Offering over 2400 Square Feet, 3 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, Fully Finished Walk-Out Basement, 9 + ceilings on all 3 levels, and a 2-Car Garage with Extra Storage and Shelving. Main level features Open and Spacious Floor Plan, Gourmet Eat-In Kitchen with Breakfast Bar, Large Bay Window, lots of sunlight, Maple Cabinets, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Double Oven, and Large Kitchen Island with Gas Cooktop. Main level Powder Room recently updated, Large Dining and Family/Great Room Area with Gas Fireplace with access to the Trex Deck. Huge Master Suite has abundant, natural light, Tray Ceiling, a large Walk-In Closet, large Master Bathroom with a Separate Shower, Soaking Tub, and a Dual Vanity. Large 2nd and 3rd Bedrooms with Vaulted Ceilings. Upper Level Laundry. Walk-Out Lower level has large Den/Rec room with Laminate Hard-Wood Flooring, lots of windows and ample sun light, brand new Full Bath and access to large and flat, grassy, Fenced-In Back Yard with Patio Trex Deck. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, and major transportation routes. In our ~new norm~, this lovely town home has been and will continue to be sanitized prior to any showing. We are healthy too! Online rental application is $60 per applicant 18 + older. Please contact listing agent at 571-218-7889 for further information. Very friendly chocolate lab, will be crated or walking outside with owner. Two very friendly cats, either will hide or say hello to you, completely harmless.