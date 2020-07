Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful and peaceful retreat with an easy commute to DC. .69 Acre lot with a large back yard and mature trees. Updated gourmet kitchens with granite counter tops and SS appliances. Perfect home for separate living! 2 full kitchens and 2 sets of washers and dryers, can be totally separate suites between the upper and lower floor! Newly remodeled and ready to move in now! Can be rented furnished for an additional cost.