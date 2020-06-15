43783 TATTINGER TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

Bright & sunny townhouse in fabulous community is just waiting for you to move in! This beautiful home features brand new stainless steel appliances in gourmet eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms, three and one half bathrooms, lower level recreation room (could be 4th bedroom), large living room/dining room combination, eat-in kitchen and spacious deck with stairs connecting down to the fenced-in yard. Other features include hardwood floors on main level, new carpet in bedrooms, large master bath with soaking tub and separate shower, solar panels (super low electric bill!) and one car garage with plenty of additional free parking. Community amenities include pool, tennis, basketball courts, tot lots & trails. Excellent location just minutes from One Loudoun, the Greenway, the new Ashburn metro, shopping and dining. Available July 1st. NOTE: New dishwasher to be installed this month.