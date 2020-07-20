42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

If you are looking for a great place to live, you have found it. Large, yet cozy FOUR-BEDROOM townhome in the heart of Ashburn. Located in Goose Creek, one of Ashburn's new communities near shopping, restaurants and the best-rated schools in the nation. Main level offers hard wood floors throughout. Open concept; family room, dining and kitchen with granite tops and center island. Upgraded desk area and built-in wine glass cache. Enjoy your morning coffee or tea in the back porch. Upper level offers newer hardwood floors in all three bedrooms (including an extensive master) and two full baths. Fully finished basement with legal bedroom and full bath. You will be able to park indoor in your attached, large 2-car garage. The community pool is within a short walk distance. No need to look any further, this is the home you have been looking for. Landlord prefers a 1 July start of rent, but is flexible with the dates. Pets will be considered on a one-on-one basis. Home will be freshly painted upon owners move.