Loudoun County, VA
42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE
Last updated June 1 2019 at 2:48 AM

42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE

42724 Tunstall Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

42724 Tunstall Terrace, Loudoun County, VA 20147

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
If you are looking for a great place to live, you have found it. Large, yet cozy FOUR-BEDROOM townhome in the heart of Ashburn. Located in Goose Creek, one of Ashburn's new communities near shopping, restaurants and the best-rated schools in the nation. Main level offers hard wood floors throughout. Open concept; family room, dining and kitchen with granite tops and center island. Upgraded desk area and built-in wine glass cache. Enjoy your morning coffee or tea in the back porch. Upper level offers newer hardwood floors in all three bedrooms (including an extensive master) and two full baths. Fully finished basement with legal bedroom and full bath. You will be able to park indoor in your attached, large 2-car garage. The community pool is within a short walk distance. No need to look any further, this is the home you have been looking for. Landlord prefers a 1 July start of rent, but is flexible with the dates. Pets will be considered on a one-on-one basis. Home will be freshly painted upon owners move.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE have any available units?
42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE have?
Some of 42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE is pet friendly.
Does 42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE offers parking.
Does 42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE has a pool.
Does 42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 42724 TUNSTALL TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
