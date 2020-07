Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities

Lenah Mills beauty ready for you to move in! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, fully finished basement, mudroom, separate master sitting room, hardwood floors on upper 2 levels... and so much more. This single family home comes with amazing community amenities for you to enjoy. One of the best lots that backs to trees.