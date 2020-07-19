All apartments in Loudoun County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

38785 Leighfield Ln

38785 Leighfield Lane · No Longer Available
Location

38785 Leighfield Lane, Loudoun County, VA 20175

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Estate Efficiency Apartment - Property Id: 48696

New apartment with stainless steel appliances, central vacuum, hiking trails, and fishing available. All the amenities and conveniences of estate living at a fraction of the price and upkeep! No utility bills, either! Utilities (heating, cooling, electric, water, sewer, FIOS, and cable) are included in the rent. Dedicated parking. Private space with kitchenette and full bathroom. This is a single unit--comfortable, but not spacious... will accommodate one person, only. Can be furnished. Hunting negotiable. Located near Willowcroft, Stone Tower, and Zephania Wineries.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/48696
Property Id 48696

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4583495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38785 Leighfield Ln have any available units?
38785 Leighfield Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 38785 Leighfield Ln have?
Some of 38785 Leighfield Ln's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38785 Leighfield Ln currently offering any rent specials?
38785 Leighfield Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38785 Leighfield Ln pet-friendly?
No, 38785 Leighfield Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 38785 Leighfield Ln offer parking?
Yes, 38785 Leighfield Ln offers parking.
Does 38785 Leighfield Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38785 Leighfield Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38785 Leighfield Ln have a pool?
No, 38785 Leighfield Ln does not have a pool.
Does 38785 Leighfield Ln have accessible units?
No, 38785 Leighfield Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 38785 Leighfield Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 38785 Leighfield Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38785 Leighfield Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 38785 Leighfield Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
