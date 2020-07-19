38785 Leighfield Ln

Amenities
Estate Efficiency Apartment - Property Id: 48696
New apartment with stainless steel appliances, central vacuum, hiking trails, and fishing available. All the amenities and conveniences of estate living at a fraction of the price and upkeep! No utility bills, either! Utilities (heating, cooling, electric, water, sewer, FIOS, and cable) are included in the rent. Dedicated parking. Private space with kitchenette and full bathroom. This is a single unit--comfortable, but not spacious... will accommodate one person, only. Can be furnished. Hunting negotiable. Located near Willowcroft, Stone Tower, and Zephania Wineries.
No Pets Allowed
