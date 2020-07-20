All apartments in Loudoun County
37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD
37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD

37291 Branchriver Road · No Longer Available
37291 Branchriver Road, Loudoun County, VA 20132

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
parking
Enjoy a taste of history in this updated country home with a rambling stream. Original home built as a log cabin in the late 1700s using trees cleared from the property. Additions made over the years along with extensive renovations completed in 2014 make this home move in ready. Hand hewn log wall exposed in living area. Slate and wood flooring, new carpeting 2018, large deck, and more . This home is the perfect choice for anyone looking for privacy or feeling like you are in the middle of nowhere, but close to outdoor activities, wine country, breweries, and commuter access to train and 340. Don't miss out on an opportunity to rent a unique home on just under 16 acres in Loudoun County!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD have any available units?
37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD have?
Some of 37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD offers parking.
Does 37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD have a pool?
No, 37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD have accessible units?
No, 37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
