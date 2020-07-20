37291 BRANCHRIVER ROAD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Enjoy a taste of history in this updated country home with a rambling stream. Original home built as a log cabin in the late 1700s using trees cleared from the property. Additions made over the years along with extensive renovations completed in 2014 make this home move in ready. Hand hewn log wall exposed in living area. Slate and wood flooring, new carpeting 2018, large deck, and more . This home is the perfect choice for anyone looking for privacy or feeling like you are in the middle of nowhere, but close to outdoor activities, wine country, breweries, and commuter access to train and 340. Don't miss out on an opportunity to rent a unique home on just under 16 acres in Loudoun County!