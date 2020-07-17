All apartments in Loudoun County
Find more places like 35972 Charles Town Pk.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Loudoun County, VA
/
35972 Charles Town Pk
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:51 PM

35972 Charles Town Pk

35972 Charles Town Pike · (703) 777-0007 ext. 200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

35972 Charles Town Pike, Loudoun County, VA 20132

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit 35972 Charles Town Pk · Avail. now

$1,800

Studio · 1 Bath · 10890 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
PERFECT FOR ROADSIDE STAND - This 1/4 acre corner lot offers the perfect spot for your mobile roadside business. A commercial street light is on this lot to keep it usable day and night. It's fenced with a locking gate and best of all, it sits right smack on the intersection of Harpers Ferry Road and Charles Town Pike. This lot could easily accommodate one or two roadside stands. The Tenant is responsible for rent, electricity, lot maintenance, and trash removal. The rent includes property taxes.

Brown-Carrera Realty LLC
110 E Market St Suite 100
Leesburg, VA 20176
703-777-0007
ask@browncarrera.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2337418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35972 Charles Town Pk have any available units?
35972 Charles Town Pk has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 35972 Charles Town Pk currently offering any rent specials?
35972 Charles Town Pk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35972 Charles Town Pk pet-friendly?
No, 35972 Charles Town Pk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 35972 Charles Town Pk offer parking?
No, 35972 Charles Town Pk does not offer parking.
Does 35972 Charles Town Pk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35972 Charles Town Pk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35972 Charles Town Pk have a pool?
No, 35972 Charles Town Pk does not have a pool.
Does 35972 Charles Town Pk have accessible units?
No, 35972 Charles Town Pk does not have accessible units.
Does 35972 Charles Town Pk have units with dishwashers?
No, 35972 Charles Town Pk does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35972 Charles Town Pk have units with air conditioning?
No, 35972 Charles Town Pk does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 35972 Charles Town Pk?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
The Heights at Goose Creek Village
42785 Generation Drive
Ashburn, VA 20148
Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq
Lansdowne, VA 20176
Commons on Potomac Square
21282 McFadden Sq
Sterling, VA 20165
Camden Silo Creek
43449 Silo Creek Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Atley on the Greenway
21827 High Rock Ter
Ashburn, VA 20147

Similar Pages

Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VARockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VACharles Town, WVLansdowne, VAPurcellville, VAGreat Falls, VASterling, VADranesville, VA
Lowes Island, VACascades, VADulles Town Center, VABroadlands, VABrunswick, MDUrbana, MDSugarland Run, VAOakton, VAGreenbriar, VAFair Lakes, VAChantilly, VAFair Oaks, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity