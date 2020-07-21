All apartments in Loudoun County
24596 BUCKWHEAT LN
24596 BUCKWHEAT LN

24596 Buckwheat Ln · No Longer Available
Location

24596 Buckwheat Ln, Loudoun County, VA 20105

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
tennis court
Be the first to lease this Radford Model built by NV Homes, with all the bells and whistles, in the award winning community of the Grove at Willowsford. This home presents a luxury floor plan the minute you enter the dramatic foyer and open staircase. The two-story family room overlooks the gourmet kitchen with wall to walk in pantry and an over sized island. The open floor plan includes elegant and light-filled family/living rooms, together with an library and office. Also, the main level has a large bedroom and a full bath. The upstairs has a luxurious owners' suite, that includes a huge bath with a soaking tub and a separate walk-in closet that is the size of a separate room. Upstairs has 3 other bedrooms and 2 other full baths. Not to be overlooked is the lower walk out level with a large recreation area and a full shower. The lower level is a great entertainment area, with a beautiful bar with built-in cabinets and large open space, and a full bath. Not to be undone is the outside features of the home, including 3 attached garage spaces (a 2 car garage and a separate 1 car garage that is great for storage), together with a covered porch and a stone patio. Home is situated in the award winning Willowsford community, with its many amenities that include pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, 14 miles of trails, many parks and a nature center. Finally, the home is located between the transportation networks off Braddock Rd. and Rt 50, near Dulles Airport, and close to the office parks off Rt. 28. Don't forget about the future Metro extension? Please give me a call for an appointment to see this beautiful home and area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24596 BUCKWHEAT LN have any available units?
24596 BUCKWHEAT LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Loudoun County, VA.
What amenities does 24596 BUCKWHEAT LN have?
Some of 24596 BUCKWHEAT LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24596 BUCKWHEAT LN currently offering any rent specials?
24596 BUCKWHEAT LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24596 BUCKWHEAT LN pet-friendly?
No, 24596 BUCKWHEAT LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Loudoun County.
Does 24596 BUCKWHEAT LN offer parking?
Yes, 24596 BUCKWHEAT LN offers parking.
Does 24596 BUCKWHEAT LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24596 BUCKWHEAT LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24596 BUCKWHEAT LN have a pool?
Yes, 24596 BUCKWHEAT LN has a pool.
Does 24596 BUCKWHEAT LN have accessible units?
No, 24596 BUCKWHEAT LN does not have accessible units.
Does 24596 BUCKWHEAT LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24596 BUCKWHEAT LN has units with dishwashers.
Does 24596 BUCKWHEAT LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 24596 BUCKWHEAT LN does not have units with air conditioning.
