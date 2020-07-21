24596 BUCKWHEAT LN

Amenities

Be the first to lease this Radford Model built by NV Homes, with all the bells and whistles, in the award winning community of the Grove at Willowsford. This home presents a luxury floor plan the minute you enter the dramatic foyer and open staircase. The two-story family room overlooks the gourmet kitchen with wall to walk in pantry and an over sized island. The open floor plan includes elegant and light-filled family/living rooms, together with an library and office. Also, the main level has a large bedroom and a full bath. The upstairs has a luxurious owners' suite, that includes a huge bath with a soaking tub and a separate walk-in closet that is the size of a separate room. Upstairs has 3 other bedrooms and 2 other full baths. Not to be overlooked is the lower walk out level with a large recreation area and a full shower. The lower level is a great entertainment area, with a beautiful bar with built-in cabinets and large open space, and a full bath. Not to be undone is the outside features of the home, including 3 attached garage spaces (a 2 car garage and a separate 1 car garage that is great for storage), together with a covered porch and a stone patio. Home is situated in the award winning Willowsford community, with its many amenities that include pool, clubhouse, fitness center, tennis courts, 14 miles of trails, many parks and a nature center. Finally, the home is located between the transportation networks off Braddock Rd. and Rt 50, near Dulles Airport, and close to the office parks off Rt. 28. Don't forget about the future Metro extension? Please give me a call for an appointment to see this beautiful home and area.