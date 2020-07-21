All apartments in Loudoun County
Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:32 AM

19253 EVERGREEN MILLS RD

19253 Evergreen Mills Road · No Longer Available
Location

19253 Evergreen Mills Road, Loudoun County, VA 20175

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
Charming single family home for rent in Leesburg. Corner of Battlefield Parkway and Evergreen Mills Road across from Heritage High School. This home offers 3 beds and 1 bath on the main level, 1 bedroom and bathroom on the lower level. An updated kitchen, hardwood floors and a three season room with a wood stove highlight the main level. A covered deck off the kitchen looks out over the 1.3 acre yard. Lots of trees. Backyard sits below the road so noise isn't a problem. House is well insulated and quite inside. No HOA. Professionally managed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

