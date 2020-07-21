19253 EVERGREEN MILLS RD

Amenities
Charming single family home for rent in Leesburg. Corner of Battlefield Parkway and Evergreen Mills Road across from Heritage High School. This home offers 3 beds and 1 bath on the main level, 1 bedroom and bathroom on the lower level. An updated kitchen, hardwood floors and a three season room with a wood stove highlight the main level. A covered deck off the kitchen looks out over the 1.3 acre yard. Lots of trees. Backyard sits below the road so noise isn't a problem. House is well insulated and quite inside. No HOA. Professionally managed.