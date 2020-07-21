19253 EVERGREEN MILLS RD

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming single family home for rent in Leesburg. Corner of Battlefield Parkway and Evergreen Mills Road across from Heritage High School. This home offers 3 beds and 1 bath on the main level, 1 bedroom and bathroom on the lower level. An updated kitchen, hardwood floors and a three season room with a wood stove highlight the main level. A covered deck off the kitchen looks out over the 1.3 acre yard. Lots of trees. Backyard sits below the road so noise isn't a problem. House is well insulated and quite inside. No HOA. Professionally managed.