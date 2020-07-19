13376 TAYLORSTOWN ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 5 BR 3.5 B colonel brick home situated on 15 acres w/ nice views. OPEN FLOOR PLAN FILLED WITH LIGHT! MAIN LEVEL MASTER BR with NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS. Main level has BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THAT ARE NEWLY REFINISHED! ALL NEW CARPET ON UPPER LEVEL & STAIRS! FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT! Kitchen w/GRANITE COUNTER TOPS! NEW STAINLESS DISHWASHER & REFRIGERATOR TO BE INSTALLED before tenant move in! NEW WASHER & DRYER just installed! Breakfast Bar for 2. Island. Sunny Breakfast Room. Den w/ cozy fireplace. 4 BR 2 BA upstairs. Fenced, in-ground heated pool. Deck. 2 car garage. Unfinished basement. Only 1 acre of grass to mow. Property zoned for horses, but there are no stalls on premise. Pets case by case. All roads and driveway are paved. Thank you for your interest!