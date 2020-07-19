All apartments in Loudoun County
Loudoun County, VA
13376 TAYLORSTOWN ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13376 TAYLORSTOWN ROAD

13376 Taylorstown Road · No Longer Available
Location

13376 Taylorstown Road, Loudoun County, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautiful 5 BR 3.5 B colonel brick home situated on 15 acres w/ nice views. OPEN FLOOR PLAN FILLED WITH LIGHT! MAIN LEVEL MASTER BR with NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS. Main level has BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THAT ARE NEWLY REFINISHED! ALL NEW CARPET ON UPPER LEVEL & STAIRS! FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT! Kitchen w/GRANITE COUNTER TOPS! NEW STAINLESS DISHWASHER & REFRIGERATOR TO BE INSTALLED before tenant move in! NEW WASHER & DRYER just installed! Breakfast Bar for 2. Island. Sunny Breakfast Room. Den w/ cozy fireplace. 4 BR 2 BA upstairs. Fenced, in-ground heated pool. Deck. 2 car garage. Unfinished basement. Only 1 acre of grass to mow. Property zoned for horses, but there are no stalls on premise. Pets case by case. All roads and driveway are paved. Thank you for your interest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

