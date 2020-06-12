/
2 bedroom apartments
176 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Lorton, VA
29 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
41 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
10 Units Available
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,821
1017 sqft
Situated in Fairfax, VA but close enough to commute to Washington, D.C., Woodside delivers on comfort and luxury. Features open-lot parking. All apartments fitted with air conditioning and modern kitchen conveniences.
14 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.
1 Unit Available
9571 Hagel Cir
9571 Hagel Circle, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
Bright charming townhouse terrace convenient to fort belvoir easy to commute i-95 ,a lot of surrounding green space you mus conveniently close to transportation options such as metro, bus or vre . You must see ! ! (RLNE5840207)
1 Unit Available
9531 HAGEL CIRCLE
9531 Hagel Circle, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
986 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 9531 HAGEL CIRCLE in Lorton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
9676 HAGEL CIRCLE
9676 Hagel Circle, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
966 sqft
2 Level Townhouse style Condo. Offers 2 Bedrooms & 1 Full bath. Brand New Granite Counter Top in Kitchen & Brand New Sink. New Dishwasher. Fresh Painted Kitchen Cabinets. Wall to Wall Carpet. Neutral Color Paint. Plenty of Windows for Natural Light.
1 Unit Available
9589 HAGEL CIRCLE
9589 Hagel Circle, Lorton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
966 sqft
Open house this weekend for those that are interested in renting this cute and cozy home please feel free to stop by to view. Please follow all COVID 19 precautions mask and shoe covers are required to enter.Property Available NOW....
37 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
1144 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.
24 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1224 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
13 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,531
811 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
1 Unit Available
Woodbridge Forest
1511 Monroe Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with one- and two-bedroom apartments and three-bedroom townhomes near entrance to I-95. Residences have walk-in closets, dining areas, balcony/patio and central air conditioning/heat. Swimming and wading pools, playground and picnic area.
1 Unit Available
8238 CATBIRD CIRCLE
8238 Catbird Circle, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1049 sqft
***** Spacious renovated 2 bed / 2 full bath with fireplace open floor plan unit ***** Lots of natural light with large windows through and patio off dinning room, recently updated kitchen cabinets with granite counter-top , back splash, all
1 Unit Available
9298 CARDINAL FOREST LANE
9298 Cardinal Forest Lane, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
New Carpet. Fresh Paint. Move In Ready! Spacious Condo. 2 Bedrooms Upstairs. Full Laundry Room in Unit with Full Size Washer and Dryer. Living Room Area connected to Dining Area, floor plan flows into Full Size Kitchen. Half Bath on main level.
1 Unit Available
8980 FASCINATION COURT
8980 Fascination Court, Laurel Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1367 sqft
Magnificent View from the TOP floor Condo! 55+ Active Senior Community has it All. This condo has a Private Balcony off Living room & stunning views from BOTH Bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
8475 CANYON OAK DRIVE
8475 Canyon Oaks Drive, Newington, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1088 sqft
Welcome home to this 3 three level townhouse with gleaming hardwood on main level. Two bedrooms 3 bathrooms with tubs. Full kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Dining area off kitchen with sliders that opens onto deck.
12 Units Available
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
21 Units Available
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
843 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
38 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
17 Units Available
The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln, Kingstowne, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1058 sqft
Luxurious 1-2 bedroom apartments offer privacy and comfort. Conveniently located near shopping, major highways and Kingstowne Community and Rec Centers. All units recently renovated and fully furnished.
35 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1200 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
51 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
30 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
920 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
