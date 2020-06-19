All apartments in Lorton
Last updated May 23 2020 at 8:57 PM

8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE

8509 Barrow Furnace Lane · (301) 355-6104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8509 Barrow Furnace Lane, Lorton, VA 22079

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3320 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
Elegant 5Br, 3.5Ba home ready for new tenants. Mother-in-law, au pair suite with seperate entrance, bedroom and ful bath. Also has refirgirator, microwae,sink, granite counter tops, cabinets. Also has seperate washer/dryer. House has 2 sets of washer/dryer one on main level and one in basement. Formal DR & LR, spacious FR w/gas FP off gourmet KIT w/SS appls, granite counters & island. Master suite w/tray ceiling, walk-in closets & MBa. Good size BDRMS. Fin walkout basement w/bedroom,sitting rm,full bath and den, Hardwood on main level.. Community has clubhouse, pool and tennis. Oversized deck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE have any available units?
8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE have?
Some of 8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lorton.
Does 8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE offer parking?
No, 8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE has a pool.
Does 8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE have accessible units?
No, 8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
