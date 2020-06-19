8509 BARROW FURNACE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court

Elegant 5Br, 3.5Ba home ready for new tenants. Mother-in-law, au pair suite with seperate entrance, bedroom and ful bath. Also has refirgirator, microwae,sink, granite counter tops, cabinets. Also has seperate washer/dryer. House has 2 sets of washer/dryer one on main level and one in basement. Formal DR & LR, spacious FR w/gas FP off gourmet KIT w/SS appls, granite counters & island. Master suite w/tray ceiling, walk-in closets & MBa. Good size BDRMS. Fin walkout basement w/bedroom,sitting rm,full bath and den, Hardwood on main level.. Community has clubhouse, pool and tennis. Oversized deck.