Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel air conditioning carpet furnished oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard elevator gym game room parking pool pool table garage lobby package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed 24hr maintenance pet friendly

When you walk into The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station, you’ll sense immediately that this is a residence with more. A lot more. Luxury living begins with great design. For example, the Cosmo’s lobby greets you with refined details like exposed brick, distinctive tiling on the floor and central hearth, a copper ceiling, and glass block. In your apartment, you’ll choose from a wide variety of high-end features and finishes like stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, cathedral ceilings, hardwood flooring, and abundant closet space. That's because our community was originally built to be condominiums. Conveniently located at the junction of I-95, Route 1, and Fairfax County Parkway, reaching your favorite destinations will now be easier: Potomac Mills, George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Springfield, Old Town Alexandria, National Airport, National Harbor, and even downtown Washington DC. More to do. More places to relax at home. More ways to enjoy your life.