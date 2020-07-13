All apartments in Lorton
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station

9030 Lorton Station Blvd · (703) 345-1694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA 22079

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9044-102 · Avail. Jul 15

$1,661

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 727 sqft

Unit 9030-261 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,674

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Unit 9036-122 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 713 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9044-202 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,007

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1054 sqft

Unit 9030-356 · Avail. Aug 2

$2,037

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1072 sqft

Unit 9042-207 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
furnished
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
elevator
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
garage
lobby
package receiving
dogs allowed
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
pet friendly
When you walk into The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station, you’ll sense immediately that this is a residence with more. A lot more. Luxury living begins with great design. For example, the Cosmo’s lobby greets you with refined details like exposed brick, distinctive tiling on the floor and central hearth, a copper ceiling, and glass block. In your apartment, you’ll choose from a wide variety of high-end features and finishes like stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, cathedral ceilings, hardwood flooring, and abundant closet space. That's because our community was originally built to be condominiums. Conveniently located at the junction of I-95, Route 1, and Fairfax County Parkway, reaching your favorite destinations will now be easier: Potomac Mills, George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Springfield, Old Town Alexandria, National Airport, National Harbor, and even downtown Washington DC. More to do. More places to relax at home. More ways to enjoy your life.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 - one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $300 amenity fee; $200 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: 1 pet: $400; 2 pets: $600
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions: aggressive
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station have any available units?
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station has 20 units available starting at $1,661 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station have?
Some of The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station currently offering any rent specials?
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station pet-friendly?
Yes, The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station is pet friendly.
Does The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station offer parking?
Yes, The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station offers parking.
Does The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station have a pool?
Yes, The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station has a pool.
Does The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station have accessible units?
No, The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station does not have accessible units.
Does The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station has units with dishwashers.
Does The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station has units with air conditioning.
