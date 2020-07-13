Amenities
When you walk into The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station, you’ll sense immediately that this is a residence with more. A lot more. Luxury living begins with great design. For example, the Cosmo’s lobby greets you with refined details like exposed brick, distinctive tiling on the floor and central hearth, a copper ceiling, and glass block. In your apartment, you’ll choose from a wide variety of high-end features and finishes like stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, cathedral ceilings, hardwood flooring, and abundant closet space. That's because our community was originally built to be condominiums. Conveniently located at the junction of I-95, Route 1, and Fairfax County Parkway, reaching your favorite destinations will now be easier: Potomac Mills, George Washington’s Mount Vernon, Springfield, Old Town Alexandria, National Airport, National Harbor, and even downtown Washington DC. More to do. More places to relax at home. More ways to enjoy your life.