All apartments in Lorton
Find more places like The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lorton, VA
/
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton

Open Now until 6pm
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct · (703) 666-8623
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lorton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA 22079

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00706 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 00734 · Avail. now

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 00735 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 19+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 00718 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 00836 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 00711 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

See 16+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 00820 · Avail. Oct 10

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 00824 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 00825 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments in Lorton, VA is a relaxed community just 15 minutes from the Metro station and 30 minutes from Washington D.C. The community is also conveniently located next to Fort Belvoir, the VRE, and Lorton Station shopping. The Woods of Fairfax also boasts easy access to I-95, Richmond Highway and Potomac Mills outlet mall. Residents will enjoy beautiful landscaping and 88 acres of wooded hills.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $500-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 hold fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restriction Dogs Include: Akitas, Chows, Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Rottweiler, Wolfdog Hybrids, Siberian Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Boxers, Staffordshire Terriers (“Pitbulls”), Bull Terriers, American Bulldogs, Bullmastiffs, Neapolitan Mastiffs, Presa Canarios, Tibetan Mastiffs, Cane Corsos and Mastiffs. Assistance Animals: Service animals that do work or provide a service to a person with disabilities or a companion animal that provides comfort and companionship to a person with disabilities. Breed restrictions do not apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Detached garage: $150/month, Carport: $50/month.
Storage Details: Storage units (sizes vary): $30-$40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton have any available units?
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton has 46 units available starting at $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton have?
Some of The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton currently offering any rent specials?
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton pet-friendly?
Yes, The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton is pet friendly.
Does The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton offer parking?
Yes, The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton offers parking.
Does The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton have a pool?
Yes, The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton has a pool.
Does The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton have accessible units?
No, The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton does not have accessible units.
Does The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton has units with dishwashers.
Does The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd
Lorton, VA 22079
Woodside
7525 Woodside Ln
Lorton, VA 22079
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct
Lorton, VA 22079

Similar Pages

Lorton 1 BedroomsLorton 2 Bedrooms
Lorton Apartments with BalconyLorton Dog Friendly Apartments
Lorton Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VA
Adelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MDSterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAForestville, MDIdylwood, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity