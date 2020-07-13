The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym playground pool garage tennis court volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport clubhouse dog park e-payments hot tub internet access package receiving

The Woods of Fairfax Apartments in Lorton, VA is a relaxed community just 15 minutes from the Metro station and 30 minutes from Washington D.C. The community is also conveniently located next to Fort Belvoir, the VRE, and Lorton Station shopping. The Woods of Fairfax also boasts easy access to I-95, Richmond Highway and Potomac Mills outlet mall. Residents will enjoy beautiful landscaping and 88 acres of wooded hills.