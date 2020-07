Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace bathtub range refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Don't miss this lovely 3 BD 2.5 BA TH in an ideal Lorton location! 9003 Marie is tucked on a quiet street in South Pointe and features a spacious kitchen, master BR suite with ensuite master BA including a soaking tub, as well as a basement with fireplace that walks out to a fenced patio overlooking trees! Minutes from the VRE, 95/FFX County Parkway, and Fort Belvoir, this townhome is sure to please! Schedule a tour today!