Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

180 Apartments for rent in Lorton, VA with garage

Lorton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:48am
43 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax Apartments of Lorton
7630 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,720
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
For convenience and beauty, The Woods of Fairfax in Lorton cannot be bettered. Close to the Metro Station and I-95, residents will enjoy onsite tennis courts and access to local malls and nearby post office.
Last updated June 14 at 06:11am
30 Units Available
The Woods of Fairfax II
7632 Fairfield Woods Ct, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
Relaxed apartment community with on-site pool and tennis courts. Modern layouts with ample kitchen storage, wood plank flooring, upgraded appliances, and newly installed cabinetry. Conveniently located near the Metro and 30 minutes from Downtown D.C.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
The Cosmopolitan at Lorton Station
9030 Lorton Station Blvd, Lorton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,720
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,992
1127 sqft
With easy access to the I-95, The Cosmopolitan is an attractive option for those seeking quality and convenience. Parking provision, private garage and package-receiving service guarantees self-contained living in the heart of Lorton Station.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8935 ATATURK WAY
8935 Ataturk Way, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1864 sqft
Wonderful 3 level 3 bedroom 2.5 .5 bath End-unit townhome. Light and bright with lots of windows. Large eat-in kitchen w/ granite counter tops and bay window. Dining room w/ French doors to wood deck. Living room with gas fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
8439 KIRBY LIONSDALE DRIVE
8439 Kirby Lionsdale Drive, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2618 sqft
Brand new carpets and dishwasher just installed. New microwave and dishwasher coming on June 13th. Dutch oven replaced in 2019. HVAC replaced about 2 years ago. Immaculate!Located in Lorton Valley Community.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7129 POINT REPLETE CIR
7129 Point Replete Circle, Lorton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
Gorgeous 3 level end unit townhouse, 3BR with wood flooring. Spacious gourmet kitchen with granite counters, large island, gas range, all Stainless steel appliances and a double oven. Close to Fort Belvoir, Metro, VRE. Video tours are available.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
8015 SAMUEL WALLIS STREET
8015 Samuel Wallis Street, Lorton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2308 sqft
Spacious 4 Level Wide Town home, 4 BRS, 2.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7973 ALMEDA COURT
7973 Almeda Court, Lorton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2620 sqft
NO PETS! Available July 1, 2020. Great Location....... close to Ft Belvoir, NGA, I-95, VRE. This Beautiful Large Single Family Home features four bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a two car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Lorton
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Vista Laurel Highlands
8141 McCauley Way, Laurel Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,605
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,520
1979 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances, along with open floor plans and outdoor living spaces. Ready access to D.C. Metro, near I-95 and Laurel Hill Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
41 Units Available
Rivergate
13175 Marina Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,606
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,747
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,755
1361 sqft
Luxurious apartments with fully equipped kitchens and open floor plans. Relax on the rooftop terrace when free. Beat the heat at the pool. Near Route 1, I-95, and the local VRE station.

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
9137 SILVERSHADOW COURT
9137 Silvershadow Court, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1712 sqft
CONVENIENT LOCATION,EASY ACCESS TO I-95, VRE, BEAUTIFUL 3-LEVEL FINISHED BRICK TOWNHOUSE *HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ENTIRE MAIN LVL and STAIRS* GOURMET KITCHEN *** BUMP-OUT BREAKFAST AREA, ***2 CAR GARAGE *** ***BRAND NEW HVAC UNIT***Gorgeous, 3

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
9062 TANYARD LANE
9062 Tanyard Lane, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1998 sqft
DON'T MISS THIS GORGEOUS, RARELY AVAILABLE, BRICK FRONT,2-CAR GARAGE, END-UNIT IN SOUGHT-AFTER LAUREL CREST! THIS NV HOMES-BUILT BEAUTY HAS BEEN UPDATED/UPGRADEDTERRIFIC LOCATION FOR COMMUTING !! CLOSE TO 95, SCHOOL AND SHOPPING HUGE KITCHEN WITH

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7700 SHADOWCREEK TERRACE
7700 Shadowcreek Terrace, Newington, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1690 sqft
LARGE END UNIT WITH ONE CAR GARAGE 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH 2 HALF BATH ,SEP LIVING ROOM AND DINING ROOM ,FAMILY ROOM WALK OUT TO LARGE DECK AND FENCE YARD

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
9209 LORTON VALLEY ROAD
9209 Lorton Valley Road, Laurel Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1816 sqft
**TAKE AN ARMCHAIR TOUR: https://youtu.be/Al7oVsmSXI8 **Landlords have done everything to make this nice ! Shows well*This is nice! Fantastic Garage TH in SOCO HS*3 Finished levels*Walk out RR w/ Gas Fireplace**3 Bedrooms 2.
Results within 5 miles of Lorton
Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
Fort Belvoir
32 Units Available
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,735
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1182 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
24 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
34 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,583
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,856
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1645 sqft
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
$1,413
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,878
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,421
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
51 Units Available
The Residences at Springfield Station
6802 Junction Blvd, Springfield, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,525
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1169 sqft
Convenient for commuters with easy access to I-395, I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Luxurious complex features fully equipped fitness center and resort-style pool. Units have in-unit laundry, dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,616
1273 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,752
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Rippon Landing
28 Units Available
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,471
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,957
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,450
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
City Guide for Lorton, VA

"Pretty little thing, sometimes you gotta look up and let the world see all the beauty that you're made of. 'Cause the way you hang your head, nobody can tell you're my Virginia bluebell, my Virginia bluebell." (-- Miranda Lambert, "Virginia Bluebell")

Joseph Plaskett settled in this area in 1875 and named it after the original Lorton, England. This is actually a little odd, considering that the English Lorton was located in the lakes district and the American version is located in a place with less than 0.1 square miles of water. But anyway, Plaskett opened a general store in what he called Lorton Valley, and soon a post office, and the rest is history. Modern Lorton's 18,000 residents find themselves near a state wildlife reserve that is home to many animals, including several families of bald eagles. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lorton, VA

Lorton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

