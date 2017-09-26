All apartments in Lincolnia
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:38 AM

4537 SAUCON VALLEY CT

4537 Saucon Valley Court · No Longer Available
Location

4537 Saucon Valley Court, Lincolnia, VA 22312
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
tennis court
Welcome to 4537 Saucon Valley Court, a lovely three-level townhome nestled in the beautiful Pinecrest neighborhood. The spacious eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and gorgeous cherry cabinets. There are hardwood floors and elegant moldings in the dining and living rooms, and the living room walks out to back deck, making the entire space perfect for entertaining year-round. The master bedroom also has stunning hardwood floors, as well as a massive closet and completely renovated master bath. The additional two bedrooms share access to the newly tiled hall bathroom with sparkling granite counters. The lower level offers a full bath, and a rec room with an inviting fireplace and access to the expansive lower-level deck, built-in seating, exquisite garden, and tall wooden fence for privacy. Stepping inside, you will finally understand what it means to feel at home. This residence offers fantastic community amenities including tennis courts, playgrounds, jogging/walking paths and easy walk to Green Spring Gardens park, cafes and restaurants. It~s a super-convenient location with easy access to I-395/495, commuter buses to Pentagon Metro, and lots of shopping!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4537 SAUCON VALLEY CT have any available units?
4537 SAUCON VALLEY CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lincolnia, VA.
What amenities does 4537 SAUCON VALLEY CT have?
Some of 4537 SAUCON VALLEY CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4537 SAUCON VALLEY CT currently offering any rent specials?
4537 SAUCON VALLEY CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4537 SAUCON VALLEY CT pet-friendly?
No, 4537 SAUCON VALLEY CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lincolnia.
Does 4537 SAUCON VALLEY CT offer parking?
Yes, 4537 SAUCON VALLEY CT offers parking.
Does 4537 SAUCON VALLEY CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4537 SAUCON VALLEY CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4537 SAUCON VALLEY CT have a pool?
No, 4537 SAUCON VALLEY CT does not have a pool.
Does 4537 SAUCON VALLEY CT have accessible units?
No, 4537 SAUCON VALLEY CT does not have accessible units.
Does 4537 SAUCON VALLEY CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4537 SAUCON VALLEY CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4537 SAUCON VALLEY CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4537 SAUCON VALLEY CT does not have units with air conditioning.
