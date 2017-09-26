4537 SAUCON VALLEY CT

Amenities

Welcome to 4537 Saucon Valley Court, a lovely three-level townhome nestled in the beautiful Pinecrest neighborhood. The spacious eat-in kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and gorgeous cherry cabinets. There are hardwood floors and elegant moldings in the dining and living rooms, and the living room walks out to back deck, making the entire space perfect for entertaining year-round. The master bedroom also has stunning hardwood floors, as well as a massive closet and completely renovated master bath. The additional two bedrooms share access to the newly tiled hall bathroom with sparkling granite counters. The lower level offers a full bath, and a rec room with an inviting fireplace and access to the expansive lower-level deck, built-in seating, exquisite garden, and tall wooden fence for privacy. Stepping inside, you will finally understand what it means to feel at home. This residence offers fantastic community amenities including tennis courts, playgrounds, jogging/walking paths and easy walk to Green Spring Gardens park, cafes and restaurants. It~s a super-convenient location with easy access to I-395/495, commuter buses to Pentagon Metro, and lots of shopping!