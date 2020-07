Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated w/d hookup ceiling fan granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance cc payments coffee bar courtyard e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving

This centrally located apartment community located in Alexandria Virginia blends the excitement of Northern Virginia with the tranquility of nature and peaceful surroundings. Fairfax County Virginia provides the nations top rated school districts and easy access to Washington, D.C. and surrounding areas. Spend your free time enjoying the swimming pool, fitness center, business center or picnic area with BBQ Grills. Bren Mar is a quick drive to Old Town Alexandria (7 miles) and downtown Washington, DC (10 miles). Located conveniently right off I-395, we're central to shopping, restaurants, and many county parks! Great amenities and a value that is unbeatable Bren Mar is the best choice for your new home in Alexandria Virginia!