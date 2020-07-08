90 HANCOCK PLACE NE

Amenities
Renovated interior and exterior row/townhouse with brand new hard wood floors,Carpets, Cabinets, with all Stainless Steel Appliances. Spacious Main Living Area Walks Out to Back Yard. Lower level with beautiful walk-in renovated kitchen with a spacious Main Living Area Walks Out to Back Yard. Upper Level Features 3 Bedrooms & 1 Bath Plus Washer/Dryer. Minutes to Shops, Restaurants. Upgraded bathrooms and closets. Walking distance to e-Market street Lees burg, VA. Don't Miss It Call Today to Tour!