Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful & Move in Ready!!! Spacious 3 level townhouse in sought after Potomac Station. 3 bedroom, 3.5 baths with 2 car oversized garage. Fresh paint and new carpet throughout. Finished lower level with rec room and full bath. Walk out to your private backyard complete with patio and fully fenced yard! Location, Location, Location! Close to all major commuter routes, Villages of Leesburg, Wegmans and the Outlet Malls!