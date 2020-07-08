816 LARCH VALLEY CT NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Fresh paint and carpet- ready for new tenants! Great single family home on a cul-de-sac in an established neighborhood conveniently located near Wegmans! ;) Three finished levels! Main level office/den so you can work from home! Deck off the family room. Basement has a rec room and wet bar with refrigerator, plus an additional room and full bath that could be used for guests. 2 car garage. Community pool. SORRY BUT PETS ARE NOT NOT ALLOWED EVEN WITH A DEPOSIT. MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT AND QUALIFYING INCOME of $100,000