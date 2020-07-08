All apartments in Leesburg
816 LARCH VALLEY CT NE

816 Larch Valley Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

816 Larch Valley Court Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Fresh paint and carpet- ready for new tenants! Great single family home on a cul-de-sac in an established neighborhood conveniently located near Wegmans! ;) Three finished levels! Main level office/den so you can work from home! Deck off the family room. Basement has a rec room and wet bar with refrigerator, plus an additional room and full bath that could be used for guests. 2 car garage. Community pool. SORRY BUT PETS ARE NOT NOT ALLOWED EVEN WITH A DEPOSIT. MUST HAVE GOOD CREDIT AND QUALIFYING INCOME of $100,000

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 816 LARCH VALLEY CT NE have any available units?
816 LARCH VALLEY CT NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 816 LARCH VALLEY CT NE have?
Some of 816 LARCH VALLEY CT NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 816 LARCH VALLEY CT NE currently offering any rent specials?
816 LARCH VALLEY CT NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 816 LARCH VALLEY CT NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 816 LARCH VALLEY CT NE is pet friendly.
Does 816 LARCH VALLEY CT NE offer parking?
Yes, 816 LARCH VALLEY CT NE offers parking.
Does 816 LARCH VALLEY CT NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 816 LARCH VALLEY CT NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 816 LARCH VALLEY CT NE have a pool?
Yes, 816 LARCH VALLEY CT NE has a pool.
Does 816 LARCH VALLEY CT NE have accessible units?
No, 816 LARCH VALLEY CT NE does not have accessible units.
Does 816 LARCH VALLEY CT NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 816 LARCH VALLEY CT NE has units with dishwashers.
Does 816 LARCH VALLEY CT NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 816 LARCH VALLEY CT NE does not have units with air conditioning.

