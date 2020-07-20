714 Tonquin Place Northeast

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly tennis court

Welcome to this stunning home from Drees Homes. FULLY FURNISHED. Gleaming hardwood floors and carpet throughout the main level. The kitchen features a double wall oven, gas cook top, side by side refrigerator, double sink, center island, double wide pantry, table space for seating of six. The laundry room is conveniently located off the kitchen. A dramatic two story family room with a gas fireplace is just off the kitchen. Large enclosed porch and decking with stairs to the level back yard. This level also includes a formal dining room with a tray ceiling, a light filled living room, front den/office and a two story foyer.

The lower level was custom designed and built out by the builder. The upper level landing overlooks the family room and foyer. There are four bedrooms including an owner suite with a luxury bath. The exterior is maintenance free as the wood trim has been capped. Easy to care for landscaping and an ample fenced backyard big enough to play and entertain but you won't spend the weekend mowing the lawn. HOA provides use of the community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, tot lots and walking paths.

Welcome to this stunning home from Drees Homes. Gleaming hardwood floors and carpet throughout the main level. The kitchen features a double wall oven, gas cook top, side by side refrigerator, double sink, center island, double wide pantry, table space for seating of six. The laundry room is conveniently located off the kitchen. A dramatic two story family room with a gas fireplace is just off the kitchen. Large enclosed porch and decking with stairs to the level back yard. This level also includes a formal dining room with a tray ceiling, a light filled living room, front den/office and a two story foyer.

The lower level was custom designed and built out by the builder. The upper level landing overlooks the family room and foyer. There are four bedrooms including an owner suite with a luxury bath. The exterior is maintenance free as the wood trim has been capped. Easy to care for landscaping and an ample fenced backyard big enough to play and entertain but you won't spend the weekend mowing the lawn. HOA provides use of the community pool, clubhouse, tennis courts, tot lots and walking paths.