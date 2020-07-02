All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 706 Vanderbilt Ter SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
706 Vanderbilt Ter SE
Last updated November 25 2019 at 2:57 PM

706 Vanderbilt Ter SE

706 Vanderbilt Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

706 Vanderbilt Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Master Bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 170103

Beautiful re-decorated cozy townhome! 3 bedroom 3.5 bath. Upstairs master bedroom for rent.Gorgeous bedroom with lots of natural lights and a jacuzzi bath tube! Brand new queen mattress. Jack-and-Jill styles bathroom. Furnished with a new queen bed, desk, two book case, and a dresser. Private room locks. Willing to rent for less then a month. Must be okay with having the third bedroom of the townhouse rented for Airbnb. Ground level rented by long term tenant, and three level bedroom rented by owner's brother. Currently tenants 20-30s. $1100/ month utilities not included. Furnished or unfurnished. OBO
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170103p
Property Id 170103

(RLNE5256633)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 706 Vanderbilt Ter SE have any available units?
706 Vanderbilt Ter SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 706 Vanderbilt Ter SE have?
Some of 706 Vanderbilt Ter SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 706 Vanderbilt Ter SE currently offering any rent specials?
706 Vanderbilt Ter SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 706 Vanderbilt Ter SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 706 Vanderbilt Ter SE is pet friendly.
Does 706 Vanderbilt Ter SE offer parking?
No, 706 Vanderbilt Ter SE does not offer parking.
Does 706 Vanderbilt Ter SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 706 Vanderbilt Ter SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 706 Vanderbilt Ter SE have a pool?
No, 706 Vanderbilt Ter SE does not have a pool.
Does 706 Vanderbilt Ter SE have accessible units?
No, 706 Vanderbilt Ter SE does not have accessible units.
Does 706 Vanderbilt Ter SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 706 Vanderbilt Ter SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 706 Vanderbilt Ter SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 706 Vanderbilt Ter SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA
McNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America