706 Vanderbilt Ter SE

Master Bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 170103
Beautiful re-decorated cozy townhome! 3 bedroom 3.5 bath. Upstairs master bedroom for rent.Gorgeous bedroom with lots of natural lights and a jacuzzi bath tube! Brand new queen mattress. Jack-and-Jill styles bathroom. Furnished with a new queen bed, desk, two book case, and a dresser. Private room locks. Willing to rent for less then a month. Must be okay with having the third bedroom of the townhouse rented for Airbnb. Ground level rented by long term tenant, and three level bedroom rented by owner's brother. Currently tenants 20-30s. $1100/ month utilities not included. Furnished or unfurnished. OBO
