706 Vanderbilt Ter SE

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Master Bedroom Townhouse - Property Id: 170103



Beautiful re-decorated cozy townhome! 3 bedroom 3.5 bath. Upstairs master bedroom for rent.Gorgeous bedroom with lots of natural lights and a jacuzzi bath tube! Brand new queen mattress. Jack-and-Jill styles bathroom. Furnished with a new queen bed, desk, two book case, and a dresser. Private room locks. Willing to rent for less then a month. Must be okay with having the third bedroom of the townhouse rented for Airbnb. Ground level rented by long term tenant, and three level bedroom rented by owner's brother. Currently tenants 20-30s. $1100/ month utilities not included. Furnished or unfurnished. OBO

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170103p

Property Id 170103



(RLNE5256633)