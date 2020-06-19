670 MCLEARY SQUARE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

RENOVATED!! 3 Finished Levels, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bath/ 2- 1/2 Baths and Full 3 Level Bump Out! Formal Living Room w/ Crown Molding & Dining Room with Crown Molding and Chair Rail. Gourmet Kitchen w/ Loads of Cabinets, Center Island, Fireplace, Doors to Oversized Deck. Owners Suite offers a Huge Bedroom w/ Sitting Area and Luxury Bath w/ Separate Tub/Shower. Huge Walkout Lower Level w/Paver Patio. Fully Fenced Yard, Oversized 2 Car Garage. Great Schools & Location!! **Please note the refrigerator has been replaced with another stainless steel one with French doors and it is not the same one that is in the picture.