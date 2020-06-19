514 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo at Stratford Club in Leesburg. Updates Include Fresh Paint, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Maple Cabinets & Granite Counters. Both Bathrooms Have Updated Light & Plumbing Fixtures, and the Kitchen and All Common Living Space Features Engineered Hand-Scraped/Wide-Plank Wood Flooring. This Fabulous Unit Also Features a Gas Fireplace, a Workspace Nook and a Large Corner Deck With Views of the Pool. Bldg 514 is Conveniently Located with a Short Walk to the Pool & Club House Fitness Center. With Easy Access to Rt 7, the Dulles Greenway, Downtown Leesburg Restaurants & Entertainment as Well as the Leesburg Outlet Mall, Stratford Club is One of Loudoun County's Premier Locations.