514 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:25 AM

514 SUNSET VIEW TERRACE SE

514 Sunset View Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

514 Sunset View Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo at Stratford Club in Leesburg. Updates Include Fresh Paint, Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Maple Cabinets & Granite Counters. Both Bathrooms Have Updated Light & Plumbing Fixtures, and the Kitchen and All Common Living Space Features Engineered Hand-Scraped/Wide-Plank Wood Flooring. This Fabulous Unit Also Features a Gas Fireplace, a Workspace Nook and a Large Corner Deck With Views of the Pool. Bldg 514 is Conveniently Located with a Short Walk to the Pool & Club House Fitness Center. With Easy Access to Rt 7, the Dulles Greenway, Downtown Leesburg Restaurants & Entertainment as Well as the Leesburg Outlet Mall, Stratford Club is One of Loudoun County's Premier Locations.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

