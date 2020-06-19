All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated February 14 2020 at 8:30 AM

505 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE

505 Flameflower Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

505 Flameflower Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Bright and Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath / 2 car garage townhome in desirable Oaklawn. Gorgeous hardwood floors, modern kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, large family room with fireplace, 3 spacious bedrooms on upper level, including a master bedroom suite with luxury bathroom and walk in closets. 4th bedroom on lower level with full bathroom. **** Excellent location with community amenities across the street (pool, park, tot lot, basketball courts, tennis courts, walking paths). Every transportation option is at your fingertips: Dulles Greenway, RT 15, RT 7, Battlefield PKWY, Dulles Airport, Loudoun County Public transportation to local bus service (bus stop is at the end of the street) and Sycolin Rd Park and Ride lot is across the street where you can get on Metro Connection Bus to the Wiehle-Reston East station (Silver Line) and West Falls Church station (Orange Line) and/or the Premium Commuter Bus *luxurious and comfortable commuter coach * to the Pentagon, Rosslyn, Crystal City and Washington DC... or go for a bike ride, run or stroll on the W&OD Trail. ***** Shopping for fun or essentials is a breeze with the brand new Compass Crees Super Walmart, banks, convenience stations, pharmacies, restaurants. You'll LOVE living here!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE have any available units?
505 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 505 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE have?
Some of 505 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
505 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 505 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 505 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE offer parking?
Yes, 505 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE offers parking.
Does 505 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE have a pool?
Yes, 505 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE has a pool.
Does 505 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE have accessible units?
No, 505 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 505 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.

