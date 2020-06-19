505 FLAMEFLOWER TERRACE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Bright and Beautiful 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath / 2 car garage townhome in desirable Oaklawn. Gorgeous hardwood floors, modern kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances, large family room with fireplace, 3 spacious bedrooms on upper level, including a master bedroom suite with luxury bathroom and walk in closets. 4th bedroom on lower level with full bathroom. **** Excellent location with community amenities across the street (pool, park, tot lot, basketball courts, tennis courts, walking paths). Every transportation option is at your fingertips: Dulles Greenway, RT 15, RT 7, Battlefield PKWY, Dulles Airport, Loudoun County Public transportation to local bus service (bus stop is at the end of the street) and Sycolin Rd Park and Ride lot is across the street where you can get on Metro Connection Bus to the Wiehle-Reston East station (Silver Line) and West Falls Church station (Orange Line) and/or the Premium Commuter Bus *luxurious and comfortable commuter coach * to the Pentagon, Rosslyn, Crystal City and Washington DC... or go for a bike ride, run or stroll on the W&OD Trail. ***** Shopping for fun or essentials is a breeze with the brand new Compass Crees Super Walmart, banks, convenience stations, pharmacies, restaurants. You'll LOVE living here!