Leesburg, VA
461 FOXRIDGE DRIVE SW
Last updated October 2 2019 at 3:20 PM

461 FOXRIDGE DRIVE SW

461 Foxridge Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

461 Foxridge Drive Southwest, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 461 FOXRIDGE DRIVE SW have any available units?
461 FOXRIDGE DRIVE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
Is 461 FOXRIDGE DRIVE SW currently offering any rent specials?
461 FOXRIDGE DRIVE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 461 FOXRIDGE DRIVE SW pet-friendly?
No, 461 FOXRIDGE DRIVE SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 461 FOXRIDGE DRIVE SW offer parking?
No, 461 FOXRIDGE DRIVE SW does not offer parking.
Does 461 FOXRIDGE DRIVE SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 461 FOXRIDGE DRIVE SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 461 FOXRIDGE DRIVE SW have a pool?
No, 461 FOXRIDGE DRIVE SW does not have a pool.
Does 461 FOXRIDGE DRIVE SW have accessible units?
No, 461 FOXRIDGE DRIVE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 461 FOXRIDGE DRIVE SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 461 FOXRIDGE DRIVE SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 461 FOXRIDGE DRIVE SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 461 FOXRIDGE DRIVE SW does not have units with air conditioning.

