43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE

5 month to 12 month rental opportunity. URBAN LIVING MEETS LUXURY IN LEESBURG! Move in just in time to enjoy the September breeze on the ROOF TOP TERRACE. This home will wrap you in style and offers you the town at your front door. This is not just a home, it's a life style. Just outside your door, you will find dining, coffee, shopping (WALK TO STARBUCKS), walking trails, yoga, movie night, and concerts on the plaza. Situated right off Route 7, Lansdowne Square gives you the convenience you need to get to Dulles Airport, the Greenway, and Route 28, all minutes away. When you step in, you will find a former model home with $100,000 in upgrades, including wainscoting, crown molding, and a Sonos whole-home music system, which includes sound on the main level, master suite, and roof top terrace. The gourmet kitchen will greet you with marble counter tops, wine refrigerator, and stainless-steel appliances. Both living areas have stunning built-in cabinets with marble tops, and large windows that flood the home with natural light. The master bedroom is an owner~s oasis, featuring a sitting room, custom closet, and a fabulous private deck where you can enjoy a relaxing nap in your hammock! Entertain on the roof top terrace with sweeping views of the mountain tops and beautiful sunsets. SCHOOLS - Seldens Landing, Belmont Ridge Middle, and Riverside High.