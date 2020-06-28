All apartments in Leesburg
43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE
Last updated October 22 2019 at 4:43 AM

43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE

43561 Michigan Sq · No Longer Available
Location

43561 Michigan Sq, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
yoga
5 month to 12 month rental opportunity. URBAN LIVING MEETS LUXURY IN LEESBURG! Move in just in time to enjoy the September breeze on the ROOF TOP TERRACE. This home will wrap you in style and offers you the town at your front door. This is not just a home, it's a life style. Just outside your door, you will find dining, coffee, shopping (WALK TO STARBUCKS), walking trails, yoga, movie night, and concerts on the plaza. Situated right off Route 7, Lansdowne Square gives you the convenience you need to get to Dulles Airport, the Greenway, and Route 28, all minutes away. When you step in, you will find a former model home with $100,000 in upgrades, including wainscoting, crown molding, and a Sonos whole-home music system, which includes sound on the main level, master suite, and roof top terrace. The gourmet kitchen will greet you with marble counter tops, wine refrigerator, and stainless-steel appliances. Both living areas have stunning built-in cabinets with marble tops, and large windows that flood the home with natural light. The master bedroom is an owner~s oasis, featuring a sitting room, custom closet, and a fabulous private deck where you can enjoy a relaxing nap in your hammock! Entertain on the roof top terrace with sweeping views of the mountain tops and beautiful sunsets. SCHOOLS - Seldens Landing, Belmont Ridge Middle, and Riverside High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE have any available units?
43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE have?
Some of 43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE offers parking.
Does 43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE have a pool?
No, 43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 43561 MICHIGAN SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
