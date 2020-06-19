423 VIRGINIA WILDFLOWER TERRACE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage guest parking

Beautiful end unit townhouse! Recently refinished hardwoods on main level with granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Large master bedroom with sitting area and rare 4th bedroom make this home a gem! One car garage with driveway and plenty of guest parking right out front. This is a commuters dream, being just down the street from the Dulles Greenway and Rt 7. Just minutes from Wegmans, the Outlets, Costco, and Historic Downtown, this home will be snatched up fast!