415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Don't miss the opportunity to rent this lovely Townhouse in Oaklawn in Leesburg. This property is so close to everything; Village of Leesburg, Leesburg Outlets, Toll Rd, Restaurants, Leesburg Park & Ride and so much more. This home features 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath/large living space with tons of natural light and eat in kitchen. Dining room is open and spacious. Two car garage with additional parking in front of the home. Close by to tennis court, basketball court, pool and playground. Call or message for additional photos. No pets