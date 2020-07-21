All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE
Last updated September 17 2019 at 8:07 PM

415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE

415 Heartleaf Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

415 Heartleaf Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Don't miss the opportunity to rent this lovely Townhouse in Oaklawn in Leesburg. This property is so close to everything; Village of Leesburg, Leesburg Outlets, Toll Rd, Restaurants, Leesburg Park & Ride and so much more. This home features 4 bedroom/ 3.5 bath/large living space with tons of natural light and eat in kitchen. Dining room is open and spacious. Two car garage with additional parking in front of the home. Close by to tennis court, basketball court, pool and playground. Call or message for additional photos. No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE have any available units?
415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE have?
Some of 415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE offer parking?
Yes, 415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE offers parking.
Does 415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE have a pool?
Yes, 415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE has a pool.
Does 415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE have accessible units?
Yes, 415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE has accessible units.
Does 415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 HEARTLEAF TERRACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLeesburg 2 Bedroom Apartments
Leesburg Apartments with BalconiesLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VATysons Corner, VAHagerstown, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VASterling, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAMarumsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America