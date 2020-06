Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Beautiful Home, Great Location and Community Amenities! Welcoming front porch, two story foyer and living room, open kitchen to family room with gas fireplace and outdoor living space to also enjoy. Just a block to the W & OD Trail, city parks, close to Historic Downtown Leesburg and easy access to commuter routes. Community pool, tennis and walking paths. Owner is licensed real estate agent.