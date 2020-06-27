All apartments in Leesburg
Leesburg, VA
407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE
407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE

407 Edwards Ferry Road Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

407 Edwards Ferry Road Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Cap Cod home full of character and modern amenities. Original stone fireplace and wood floors add to the warmth and elegance of this home. Dream chef's kitchen with custom tile floor and upgraded granite countertop. Dual master bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets and luxury baths. Main level bedroom can double as an office. Expansive yard with detached garage. Open the French doors and entertain on the patio or mingle in the separate dining and sitting room. Close to downtown Leesburg, shopping and all major commuter routes. Home located in HUBZone. Available for rent or for sale - see sale listing priced at $595,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE have any available units?
407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE have?
Some of 407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE currently offering any rent specials?
407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE pet-friendly?
No, 407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE offer parking?
Yes, 407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE offers parking.
Does 407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE have a pool?
No, 407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE does not have a pool.
Does 407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE have accessible units?
No, 407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE does not have accessible units.
Does 407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE does not have units with air conditioning.
