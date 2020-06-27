407 EDWARDS FERRY ROAD NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Cap Cod home full of character and modern amenities. Original stone fireplace and wood floors add to the warmth and elegance of this home. Dream chef's kitchen with custom tile floor and upgraded granite countertop. Dual master bedrooms upstairs with walk-in closets and luxury baths. Main level bedroom can double as an office. Expansive yard with detached garage. Open the French doors and entertain on the patio or mingle in the separate dining and sitting room. Close to downtown Leesburg, shopping and all major commuter routes. Home located in HUBZone. Available for rent or for sale - see sale listing priced at $595,000.