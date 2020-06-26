Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 336 BAISH DRIVE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
336 BAISH DRIVE SE
Last updated June 4 2019 at 10:23 PM
1 of 39
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
336 BAISH DRIVE SE
336 Baish Drive Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
336 Baish Drive Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Super Cute 3 level brick front, END Unit has it all. Granite Counter Tops, kitchen tile flooring. Freshly painted. 1 car garage. Nice deck! A must see!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 336 BAISH DRIVE SE have any available units?
336 BAISH DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leesburg, VA
.
What amenities does 336 BAISH DRIVE SE have?
Some of 336 BAISH DRIVE SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 336 BAISH DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
336 BAISH DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 BAISH DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 336 BAISH DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Leesburg
.
Does 336 BAISH DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 336 BAISH DRIVE SE offers parking.
Does 336 BAISH DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 BAISH DRIVE SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 BAISH DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 336 BAISH DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 336 BAISH DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 336 BAISH DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 336 BAISH DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 336 BAISH DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 336 BAISH DRIVE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 BAISH DRIVE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Similar Pages
Leesburg 1 Bedrooms
Leesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with Gym
Leesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Frederick, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VA
Centreville, VA
Fairfax, VA
Ashburn, VA
Wheaton, MD
Tysons Corner, VA
Falls Church, VA
Hagerstown, MD
McLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VA
Annandale, VA
McNair, VA
Springfield, VA
Lake Ridge, VA
Lorton, VA
Woodbridge, VA
Marumsco, VA
Oakton, VA
Merrifield, VA
West Falls Church, VA
Sterling, VA
Apartments Near Colleges
Hood College
Marymount University
Northern Virginia Community College
American University
Catholic University of America