Remodeled 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath in Exeter. New stainless appliances, new granite counters and cabinetry in kitchen and all baths. New carpet throughout, luxury vinyl on lower level. Exeter amenities featuring in ground pool, clubhouse, basketball courts, basketball courts, tot lots. Available for immediate occupancy. Pets considered on case by case basis. Owner licensed RE agent.