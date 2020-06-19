302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage media room new construction

View Virtual Tour of the property - https://tour.TruPlace.com/property/434/85793/ ****Price Improved****Beautiful brand new 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath, 1 Car garage end unit town home sytle, 1st 2 Level Condo. Available for immediate rent on April 4, 2020. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets, Quartz counters, Electric Stove and Heating. Close to Leesburg Outlet, Leesburg Village Center. Walking distance to Lowes, Cob 12 Theater. Centrally located to shopping, several restaurant options and much more.Community center and community pool to be built by builder. All members of the household over the age of 18 considered applicant.