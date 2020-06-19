All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:35 PM

302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE

302 Petite Sirah Ter SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

302 Petite Sirah Ter SE, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
media room
new construction
View Virtual Tour of the property - https://tour.TruPlace.com/property/434/85793/ ****Price Improved****Beautiful brand new 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath, 1 Car garage end unit town home sytle, 1st 2 Level Condo. Available for immediate rent on April 4, 2020. Gourmet kitchen with upgraded cabinets, Quartz counters, Electric Stove and Heating. Close to Leesburg Outlet, Leesburg Village Center. Walking distance to Lowes, Cob 12 Theater. Centrally located to shopping, several restaurant options and much more.Community center and community pool to be built by builder. All members of the household over the age of 18 considered applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE have any available units?
302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE have?
Some of 302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE pet-friendly?
No, 302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE offer parking?
Yes, 302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE offers parking.
Does 302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE have a pool?
Yes, 302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE has a pool.
Does 302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE have accessible units?
No, 302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 302 PETITE SIRAH TERRACE SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with GymLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MD
Manassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDTysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAHagerstown, MDMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VA
McNair, VASpringfield, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAMarumsco, VAOakton, VAMerrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America