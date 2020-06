Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool

Greenway Farm TH recently painted with newer carpet of upper and lower levels, wood floors on main level with large deck. for entertaining. This unit is within walking distance to pool, clubhouse, volley ball area and children's' play park. Fully finished basement with fireplace, family area and additional room and full bath. large master with dual vanity sinks, and walk in closet. No cats pls.