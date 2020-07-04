241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE

Amenities

3 BR, 3.5 BA Beautiful End Unit Townhouse w/ New Roof, New Carpets and Fresh Paint. Entire house with surround sound audio system. All hardwood floors on main level. Gallery kitchen w/ breakfast bar, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful views from private deck. Luxurious Master suite w/ tray ceiling, ceiling fan, and walk in closet. Granite Vanities in all bathrooms. Bright rec room in basement. Private fenced back yard w/ patio. Garage with driveway and extra street parking. Generous space to enjoy along with the community swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, and playground w/ plenty of guests parking. Situated in a friendly community with an award-winning school system in Loudoun County. Close enough to also enjoy the Costco, Wegmans, Village of Leesburg, Leesburg Outlets, Restaurants and so much more. Please remove shoes when entering.