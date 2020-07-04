All apartments in Leesburg
241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:19 AM

241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE

241 Star Violet Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

241 Star Violet Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
3 BR, 3.5 BA Beautiful End Unit Townhouse w/ New Roof, New Carpets and Fresh Paint. Entire house with surround sound audio system. All hardwood floors on main level. Gallery kitchen w/ breakfast bar, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Beautiful views from private deck. Luxurious Master suite w/ tray ceiling, ceiling fan, and walk in closet. Granite Vanities in all bathrooms. Bright rec room in basement. Private fenced back yard w/ patio. Garage with driveway and extra street parking. Generous space to enjoy along with the community swimming pool, tennis court, basketball court, and playground w/ plenty of guests parking. Situated in a friendly community with an award-winning school system in Loudoun County. Close enough to also enjoy the Costco, Wegmans, Village of Leesburg, Leesburg Outlets, Restaurants and so much more. Please remove shoes when entering.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE have any available units?
241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE have?
Some of 241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE offers parking.
Does 241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE has a pool.
Does 241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 241 STAR VIOLET TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

