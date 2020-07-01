238 CRESCENT STATION TERRACE SE

Amenities
Bright and updated townhome in sought after Crescent Place! This location does not get better for in-town living, walk to restaurants, bars, shops, weekly farmers market and more! You will feel right at home in this low maintenance, 2-zone HVAC townhome featuring hardwood throughout, open concept main level, modern island kitchen with bar seating, family room with beautiful triple window seating and upper-level laundry hidden behind solid herringbone barn doors. Each bedroom on the 3rd and 4th levels includes a private bathroom with upgraded tile flooring. Enjoy a deck off the main level dining area as well as terrace level patio off the 4th level bedroom. Fully finished 2-car tandem garage includes ample storage. Additional upgrades include entry-way plank wall, level 4 kitchen cabinets and counters, upgraded lighting including family room and master ceiling fans, family room white brick accent wall. Pets considered on a case by case basis.