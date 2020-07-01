All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated December 15 2019 at 12:35 AM

238 CRESCENT STATION TERRACE SE

238 Crescent Station Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

238 Crescent Station Terrace Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Bright and updated townhome in sought after Crescent Place! This location does not get better for in-town living, walk to restaurants, bars, shops, weekly farmers market and more! You will feel right at home in this low maintenance, 2-zone HVAC townhome featuring hardwood throughout, open concept main level, modern island kitchen with bar seating, family room with beautiful triple window seating and upper-level laundry hidden behind solid herringbone barn doors. Each bedroom on the 3rd and 4th levels includes a private bathroom with upgraded tile flooring. Enjoy a deck off the main level dining area as well as terrace level patio off the 4th level bedroom. Fully finished 2-car tandem garage includes ample storage. Additional upgrades include entry-way plank wall, level 4 kitchen cabinets and counters, upgraded lighting including family room and master ceiling fans, family room white brick accent wall. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 CRESCENT STATION TERRACE SE have any available units?
238 CRESCENT STATION TERRACE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 238 CRESCENT STATION TERRACE SE have?
Some of 238 CRESCENT STATION TERRACE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 CRESCENT STATION TERRACE SE currently offering any rent specials?
238 CRESCENT STATION TERRACE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 CRESCENT STATION TERRACE SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 CRESCENT STATION TERRACE SE is pet friendly.
Does 238 CRESCENT STATION TERRACE SE offer parking?
Yes, 238 CRESCENT STATION TERRACE SE offers parking.
Does 238 CRESCENT STATION TERRACE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 238 CRESCENT STATION TERRACE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 CRESCENT STATION TERRACE SE have a pool?
No, 238 CRESCENT STATION TERRACE SE does not have a pool.
Does 238 CRESCENT STATION TERRACE SE have accessible units?
No, 238 CRESCENT STATION TERRACE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 238 CRESCENT STATION TERRACE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 238 CRESCENT STATION TERRACE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 238 CRESCENT STATION TERRACE SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 238 CRESCENT STATION TERRACE SE has units with air conditioning.

