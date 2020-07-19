All apartments in Leesburg
Find more places like 219 W. Market St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leesburg, VA
/
219 W. Market St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

219 W. Market St

219 West Market Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leesburg
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

219 West Market Street, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
This home is a Leesburg JEWEL! - Leesburg JEWEL! 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths plus unfinished attic & cellar, CIRCA 1790, lovely period style fixtures & stenciling, 2 zoned heat systems, central air, 8' ceilings, large rooms, laundry room, off street parking. large backyard, patio and just 2 blocks to downtown Leesburg. Zoning also allows for use as Antique business.

Apply on-line at www.browncarrera.com or by I-Phone or I-Pad app on BCRGO

Brown-Carrera Realty LLC
110 E Market St. Suite 100
Leesburg VA 20176
703-777-0007
info@browncarrera.net

(RLNE4433075)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 W. Market St have any available units?
219 W. Market St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 219 W. Market St have?
Some of 219 W. Market St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 W. Market St currently offering any rent specials?
219 W. Market St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 W. Market St pet-friendly?
No, 219 W. Market St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 219 W. Market St offer parking?
No, 219 W. Market St does not offer parking.
Does 219 W. Market St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 219 W. Market St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 W. Market St have a pool?
No, 219 W. Market St does not have a pool.
Does 219 W. Market St have accessible units?
No, 219 W. Market St does not have accessible units.
Does 219 W. Market St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 219 W. Market St has units with dishwashers.
Does 219 W. Market St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 219 W. Market St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bellemeade Farms
775 Gateway Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
THE MANOR/THE MANOR EAST APARTMENTS
28 Fort Evans Rd NE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Assembly Leesburg
86 Heritage Way NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Point at Loudoun
703 Clark Ct NE
Leesburg, VA 20176
Jefferson Somerset Park
600 Somerset Park Dr SE
Leesburg, VA 20175
Tuscarora Creek
130 Clubhouse Dr SW
Leesburg, VA 20175
The Metropolitan at Village at Leesburg
1500 Balch Dr S
Leesburg, VA 20175

Similar Pages

Leesburg 1 BedroomsLeesburg 2 Bedrooms
Leesburg Apartments with BalconiesLeesburg Apartments with Parking
Leesburg Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VATysons Corner, VAHagerstown, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VA
Fair Oaks, VAAnnandale, VASpringfield, VAMcNair, VASterling, VALake Ridge, VALorton, VAMarumsco, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
Northern Virginia Community CollegeAmerican University
Catholic University of America