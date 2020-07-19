219 W. Market St

Amenities
This home is a Leesburg JEWEL! - Leesburg JEWEL! 2 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 Baths plus unfinished attic & cellar, CIRCA 1790, lovely period style fixtures & stenciling, 2 zoned heat systems, central air, 8' ceilings, large rooms, laundry room, off street parking. large backyard, patio and just 2 blocks to downtown Leesburg. Zoning also allows for use as Antique business.
Apply on-line at www.browncarrera.com or by I-Phone or I-Pad app on BCRGO
Brown-Carrera Realty LLC
110 E Market St. Suite 100
Leesburg VA 20176
703-777-0007
info@browncarrera.net
(RLNE4433075)