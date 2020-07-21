205 Golden Larch Terrace NE

Amenities

Stunning 3Bed 2FB 2HB Townhome in Leesburg - The Renters Warehouse and Marc Perez present to you this spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath 2 half bath townhome situated in the sought after neighborhood of Sycamore Hill in NE Leesburg, VA. This home is move in ready with stainless steel appliances, and new carpet throughout and boasts a walkout basement, gas fireplace, one car garage as well as a separate freezer on the lower level. 3 bedrooms on upper level, master has oversized walk-in closet and luxurious whirlpool tub. Excellent location next to shopping, restaurants, and schools. Easy commuting with quick access to Route 7 and Dulles Greenway. Pets on a case by case basis. References and credit/background check required. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call or text Marc Perez at 571.239.0553



(RLNE5081061)