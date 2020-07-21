All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated September 3 2019 at 1:42 PM

205 Golden Larch Terrace NE

205 Golden Larch Terrace Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

205 Golden Larch Terrace Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 3Bed 2FB 2HB Townhome in Leesburg - The Renters Warehouse and Marc Perez present to you this spacious 3 bedroom 2 full bath 2 half bath townhome situated in the sought after neighborhood of Sycamore Hill in NE Leesburg, VA. This home is move in ready with stainless steel appliances, and new carpet throughout and boasts a walkout basement, gas fireplace, one car garage as well as a separate freezer on the lower level. 3 bedrooms on upper level, master has oversized walk-in closet and luxurious whirlpool tub. Excellent location next to shopping, restaurants, and schools. Easy commuting with quick access to Route 7 and Dulles Greenway. Pets on a case by case basis. References and credit/background check required. $45 non-refundable App Fee, $99 move-in charge/property. For more information and to schedule a showing please call or text Marc Perez at 571.239.0553

(RLNE5081061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

