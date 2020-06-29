204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE

Amenities

Incredible opportunity to lease a HIGHLY upgraded, luxurious 4 level 4 bed/3.5 bath townhouse in downtown Leesburg! Located in Crescent Place, this home features a SPECTACULAR Gourmet kitchen with double ovens, built in microwave, wine refrigerator, gas cooktop, SS appliances and an enormous kitchen island! Adjoining the chef~s kitchen is a lovely living area with natural lighting, gas fireplace and plenty of room for entertaining. Office has custom built in cabinets with granite counters and plenty of storage. The third level features a HUGE Master Suite with 2 custom fitted walk in closets and master bath with oversized shower/bench, dual vanities and granite counters. 2 more LARGE bedrooms, bathroom and laundry complete the 3rd floor. Upper level loft has another LARGE bedroom and an expansive living/recreation area with sliding doors to a rooftop terrace featuring great views of the park and downtown Leesburg. Oversized 2 Car Garage with workshop/storage area. Enjoy all the amenities of historic downtown Leesburg with easy access to Rt 15, Rt 7 and Greenway/Toll Road.