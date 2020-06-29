All apartments in Leesburg
Leesburg, VA
204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE
Last updated September 27 2019 at 3:36 AM

204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE

204 Railbender Alley Southeast · No Longer Available
Leesburg
Location

204 Railbender Alley Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Incredible opportunity to lease a HIGHLY upgraded, luxurious 4 level 4 bed/3.5 bath townhouse in downtown Leesburg! Located in Crescent Place, this home features a SPECTACULAR Gourmet kitchen with double ovens, built in microwave, wine refrigerator, gas cooktop, SS appliances and an enormous kitchen island! Adjoining the chef~s kitchen is a lovely living area with natural lighting, gas fireplace and plenty of room for entertaining. Office has custom built in cabinets with granite counters and plenty of storage. The third level features a HUGE Master Suite with 2 custom fitted walk in closets and master bath with oversized shower/bench, dual vanities and granite counters. 2 more LARGE bedrooms, bathroom and laundry complete the 3rd floor. Upper level loft has another LARGE bedroom and an expansive living/recreation area with sliding doors to a rooftop terrace featuring great views of the park and downtown Leesburg. Oversized 2 Car Garage with workshop/storage area. Enjoy all the amenities of historic downtown Leesburg with easy access to Rt 15, Rt 7 and Greenway/Toll Road.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE have any available units?
204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE have?
Some of 204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE currently offering any rent specials?
204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE pet-friendly?
No, 204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE offer parking?
Yes, 204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE offers parking.
Does 204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE have a pool?
No, 204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE does not have a pool.
Does 204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE have accessible units?
No, 204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE does not have accessible units.
Does 204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 RAILBENDER ALLEY SE does not have units with air conditioning.
