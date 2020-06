Amenities

Wonderful 2-car garage townhome in the Leesburg Historic District. So close to shops, restaurants, town events, the W&OD Trail. Excellent condition. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. 2 (yes, 2!) car garage! Hardwood floors on main level. Master bedroom with huge walk-in closet, cathedral ceiling, W/D on bedroom level. Large, sunny deck off kitchen. Fenced back yard with patio & view of Town Branch creek behind the property.