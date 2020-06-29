All apartments in Leesburg
165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE
Last updated March 11 2020 at 1:57 AM

165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE

165 Great Laurel Square Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

165 Great Laurel Square Southeast, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Move In Ready!!! Spacious Luxury Town Home close to major commuter routes and shopping. 3 BDRMs 3.5 BA. The kitchen offers maple cabinets, granite counter-tops and stainless steal appliances. Entertainers dream deck off the kitchen, perfect for BBQing or enjoying warm summer nights. Separate formal living room and dining room. Cozy rec room in basement features gas fireplace. Laundry is in the Basement. Over 2,200 SQFT of finished space on 3 levels! Detached 2 car garage offers extra storage space in attic. The mud room in the basement leads to the brick pavement courtyard that is fully fenced. Available April 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE have any available units?
165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE have?
Some of 165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE currently offering any rent specials?
165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE pet-friendly?
No, 165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE offer parking?
Yes, 165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE offers parking.
Does 165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE have a pool?
No, 165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE does not have a pool.
Does 165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE have accessible units?
No, 165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
