165 GREAT LAUREL SQUARE SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking bbq/grill garage

Move In Ready!!! Spacious Luxury Town Home close to major commuter routes and shopping. 3 BDRMs 3.5 BA. The kitchen offers maple cabinets, granite counter-tops and stainless steal appliances. Entertainers dream deck off the kitchen, perfect for BBQing or enjoying warm summer nights. Separate formal living room and dining room. Cozy rec room in basement features gas fireplace. Laundry is in the Basement. Over 2,200 SQFT of finished space on 3 levels! Detached 2 car garage offers extra storage space in attic. The mud room in the basement leads to the brick pavement courtyard that is fully fenced. Available April 1st.