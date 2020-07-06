All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:16 PM

124 CONNERY TERRACE SW

124 Connery Terrace Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

124 Connery Terrace Southwest, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Lovely townhome in Greenway Farm community with tons of amenities! Minutes from downtown Leesburg and with close/easy access to Routes 15, 7 and the Greenway. Bright and open floor plan with fresh, neutral paint throughout. Hardwood flooring entryway with coat closet. Spacious family room area with beautiful bay window. Kitchen with bar height counter top with seating area, granite counters, black appliances and recessed lighting. Nice sized deck great for entertaining and a fenced in backyard with gate. Upper level has three bedrooms and two full baths. The owner's suite has a vaulted ceiling, private bathroom and stairwell leading to a spacious private loft with sky lights and walk-in closet. Fully finished basement with recreation room with gas fireplace, recessed lights, a full bathroom and private den with closet. Spacious laundry area with newer washer/dryer and storage complete the basement level. Community has swimming pool, basketball courts, tennis courts, sand volleyball court, walking trails, tot lots and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 CONNERY TERRACE SW have any available units?
124 CONNERY TERRACE SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 124 CONNERY TERRACE SW have?
Some of 124 CONNERY TERRACE SW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 CONNERY TERRACE SW currently offering any rent specials?
124 CONNERY TERRACE SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 CONNERY TERRACE SW pet-friendly?
No, 124 CONNERY TERRACE SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 124 CONNERY TERRACE SW offer parking?
No, 124 CONNERY TERRACE SW does not offer parking.
Does 124 CONNERY TERRACE SW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 CONNERY TERRACE SW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 CONNERY TERRACE SW have a pool?
Yes, 124 CONNERY TERRACE SW has a pool.
Does 124 CONNERY TERRACE SW have accessible units?
No, 124 CONNERY TERRACE SW does not have accessible units.
Does 124 CONNERY TERRACE SW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 CONNERY TERRACE SW has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 CONNERY TERRACE SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 CONNERY TERRACE SW does not have units with air conditioning.

