124 CONNERY TERRACE SW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Lovely townhome in Greenway Farm community with tons of amenities! Minutes from downtown Leesburg and with close/easy access to Routes 15, 7 and the Greenway. Bright and open floor plan with fresh, neutral paint throughout. Hardwood flooring entryway with coat closet. Spacious family room area with beautiful bay window. Kitchen with bar height counter top with seating area, granite counters, black appliances and recessed lighting. Nice sized deck great for entertaining and a fenced in backyard with gate. Upper level has three bedrooms and two full baths. The owner's suite has a vaulted ceiling, private bathroom and stairwell leading to a spacious private loft with sky lights and walk-in closet. Fully finished basement with recreation room with gas fireplace, recessed lights, a full bathroom and private den with closet. Spacious laundry area with newer washer/dryer and storage complete the basement level. Community has swimming pool, basketball courts, tennis courts, sand volleyball court, walking trails, tot lots and more!