120-6 Washington St NE B3

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking extra storage some paid utils carpet

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Cavalier Arms Condo - New carpet and freshly painted condo with 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Located on 1st level with additional storage and laundry facilities in the building plus one assigned parking space. Rent includes condo fee, gas, water, sewer, and trash removal. Tenant pays electric only.



Applications can be filled out online at www.browncarrera.com

or from your I-Phone or I-Pad - Just download from I Tunes BCRGO



Brown-Carrera Realty LLC

110 E Market St Suite 100

Leesburg VA 20176

703-777-0007



(RLNE2419152)