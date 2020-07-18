All apartments in Leesburg
120-6 Washington St NE B3

Location

120-6 Washington St NE, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
some paid utils
carpet
Cavalier Arms Condo - New carpet and freshly painted condo with 1 bedroom and 1 bath. Located on 1st level with additional storage and laundry facilities in the building plus one assigned parking space. Rent includes condo fee, gas, water, sewer, and trash removal. Tenant pays electric only.

Brown-Carrera Realty LLC
110 E Market St Suite 100
Leesburg VA 20176
703-777-0007

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

