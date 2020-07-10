104 Slack Lane NE

Amenities

Fabulous 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhome in the ? of Leesburg - This Is The Townhome You Have Been Looking For! This Beautiful All Brick Townhome In The Historic District Of Leesburg Is Freshly Painted With New Carpets. 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathrooms 1 Car Garage Is Within Walking Distance To Downtown Leesburg, Shopping, Restaurants And The W&OD Trail. This Property Is Located In A Quiet Desirable Neighborhood With Hardwood Floors, Eat-in Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Formal Dining Room Overlooking The Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings And Built In Shelving, Living Room French Doors Lead To A Private Deck With Retractable Awning. Cozy Family Room With Fireplace Located On The Entry Level With French Doors Leading To Fenced Backyard And Stone Landscaped Patio For Those Warm Summer Nights. A Must See. Won't Last!



No Pets Allowed



