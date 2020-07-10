All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

104 Slack Lane NE

104 Slack Lane Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

104 Slack Lane Northeast, Leesburg, VA 20176

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fabulous 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhome in the ? of Leesburg - This Is The Townhome You Have Been Looking For! This Beautiful All Brick Townhome In The Historic District Of Leesburg Is Freshly Painted With New Carpets. 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bathrooms 1 Car Garage Is Within Walking Distance To Downtown Leesburg, Shopping, Restaurants And The W&OD Trail. This Property Is Located In A Quiet Desirable Neighborhood With Hardwood Floors, Eat-in Kitchen With Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Formal Dining Room Overlooking The Living Room With Vaulted Ceilings And Built In Shelving, Living Room French Doors Lead To A Private Deck With Retractable Awning. Cozy Family Room With Fireplace Located On The Entry Level With French Doors Leading To Fenced Backyard And Stone Landscaped Patio For Those Warm Summer Nights. A Must See. Won't Last!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5814738)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Slack Lane NE have any available units?
104 Slack Lane NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 104 Slack Lane NE have?
Some of 104 Slack Lane NE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Slack Lane NE currently offering any rent specials?
104 Slack Lane NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Slack Lane NE pet-friendly?
No, 104 Slack Lane NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 104 Slack Lane NE offer parking?
Yes, 104 Slack Lane NE offers parking.
Does 104 Slack Lane NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 104 Slack Lane NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Slack Lane NE have a pool?
No, 104 Slack Lane NE does not have a pool.
Does 104 Slack Lane NE have accessible units?
No, 104 Slack Lane NE does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Slack Lane NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 Slack Lane NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Slack Lane NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 Slack Lane NE does not have units with air conditioning.

