104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE

Gorgeous brick front house has a lot to offer * New roof * Fenced yard * 2 story foyer * Deck of kitchen * Hard wood on main, stairs, & master bedroom * Finished lower level with bedroom, full bath and walking closet * Lots of storage * Master bedroom with sitting area & garden tub *. Side load garage * Gas fireplace in family room * Gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliances & double deck oven * Ceiling fan in every room * Security alarm system * Office in the main level * Walk to community pool & tennis court * Close to schools, shops, restaurants, movie theater * Close to Route 7, Route 28, and Dulles Greenway.