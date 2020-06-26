All apartments in Leesburg
104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:12 AM

104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE

104 Alpine Dr SE · No Longer Available
Location

104 Alpine Dr SE, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Gorgeous brick front house has a lot to offer * New roof * Fenced yard * 2 story foyer * Deck of kitchen * Hard wood on main, stairs, & master bedroom * Finished lower level with bedroom, full bath and walking closet * Lots of storage * Master bedroom with sitting area & garden tub *. Side load garage * Gas fireplace in family room * Gourmet kitchen with upgraded appliances & double deck oven * Ceiling fan in every room * Security alarm system * Office in the main level * Walk to community pool & tennis court * Close to schools, shops, restaurants, movie theater * Close to Route 7, Route 28, and Dulles Greenway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE have any available units?
104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE have?
Some of 104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE currently offering any rent specials?
104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE pet-friendly?
No, 104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leesburg.
Does 104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE offer parking?
Yes, 104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE offers parking.
Does 104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE have a pool?
Yes, 104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE has a pool.
Does 104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE have accessible units?
No, 104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE does not have accessible units.
Does 104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 SE ALPINE DRIVE SE does not have units with air conditioning.
