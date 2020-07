Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Delightful,& updated 3 BR/2 BA detached home in the heart of Leesburg. New wood flooring, freshly painted and new carpet in LL. Home sits on a lovely, cul de sac lot and backs to open common area. There are 2 off street parking spaces. Basement has 2 "den" type rooms and a large recreation area. Fully equipped kitchen & updated bathrooms make this home move-in ready. No pets, no smoking.