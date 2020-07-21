Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203 Available 08/23/19 Downtown Leesburg Two Bedroom - Desirable two bedroom condo just a short stroll to Leesburg Historic District and the W & OD Trail. You'll find an open kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking the living room. Newer heating and air conditioning system, washer/dryer, dishwasher, ice maker, ceiling fan and two assigned parking spaces make this a great find.



Apply on-line at www.browncarrera.com or by Iphone or Ipad by downloading the BCRGO app.



Brown-Carrera Realty LLC

110 E Market St. Suite 100

Leesburg VA 20176

703-777-0007

ask@browncarrera.net



(RLNE2323210)