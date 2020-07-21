All apartments in Leesburg
Last updated July 3 2019 at 10:06 AM

104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203

104 Dry Mill Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

104 Dry Mill Road Southwest, Leesburg, VA 20175

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203 Available 08/23/19 Downtown Leesburg Two Bedroom - Desirable two bedroom condo just a short stroll to Leesburg Historic District and the W & OD Trail. You'll find an open kitchen with breakfast bar overlooking the living room. Newer heating and air conditioning system, washer/dryer, dishwasher, ice maker, ceiling fan and two assigned parking spaces make this a great find.

Apply on-line at www.browncarrera.com or by Iphone or Ipad by downloading the BCRGO app.

Brown-Carrera Realty LLC
110 E Market St. Suite 100
Leesburg VA 20176
703-777-0007
ask@browncarrera.net

(RLNE2323210)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203 have any available units?
104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leesburg, VA.
What amenities does 104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203 have?
Some of 104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203 currently offering any rent specials?
104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203 pet-friendly?
Yes, 104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203 is pet friendly.
Does 104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203 offer parking?
Yes, 104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203 offers parking.
Does 104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203 have a pool?
No, 104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203 does not have a pool.
Does 104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203 have accessible units?
No, 104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203 does not have accessible units.
Does 104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203 has units with dishwashers.
Does 104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 104 Dry Mill Rd SW #203 has units with air conditioning.
